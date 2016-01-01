Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
School of Nursing at N.C. A&T Celebrates 65 Years with Ceremony and Scholarship Fundraiser
EAST GREENSBORO- (Oct. 29, 2018) – For 65 years, the School of Nursing at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has called Noble Hall home. In commemoration, the unit will hold a homecoming celebration luncheon and $65,000 scholarship fundraiser - “Sixty-Five Years of Aggie Nursing: Improving Lives and Embracing Communities.”
The event will take place at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2, at Proximity Hotel, 704 Green Valley Road, in Greensboro
The celebration provides the opportunity for alumni to reconnect with each another and raise critical dollars for the School of Nursing. The event will include a silent auction, commemorative photograph and ceremony honoring past and present Aggie nurses.
“Our nurses leave this campus prepared to improve lives and impact communities across the world,” said. Terry Ward, Ph.D, director, School of Nursing and associate dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences. “We are fortunate to have Aggie Nurses who make an indelible impact and represent this great university every day in a variety of roles within healthcare. We challenge all nurses to pay it forward.”
A portion of the $100-dollar tickets will support the needs of future nursing students including, tuition, exam and lab fees and other financial burdens unmet by grants and state-sponsored dollars. Alumni and attendees also have the option to sponsor a student.
Anyone unable to attend or purchase a luncheon ticket, and would still like to help the School of Nursing reach its goal should make a gift to the North Carolina A&T State University Foundation, Inc., include School of Nursing Dean’s Discretionary Fund – 65th in the memo section.
More information about the School of Nursing 65th celebration is available online.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir