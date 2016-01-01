School of Nursing at N.C. A&T Celebrates 65 Years with Ceremony and Scholarship Fundraiser

EAST GREENSBORO- (Oct. 29, 2018) – For 65 years, the School of Nursing at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has called Noble Hall home. In commemoration, the unit will hold a homecoming celebration luncheon and $65,000 scholarship fundraiser - “Sixty-Five Years of Aggie Nursing: Improving Lives and Embracing Communities.”



The event will take place at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2, at Proximity Hotel, 704 Green Valley Road, in Greensboro



The celebration provides the opportunity for alumni to reconnect with each another and raise critical dollars for the School of Nursing. The event will include a silent auction, commemorative photograph and ceremony honoring past and present Aggie nurses.



“Our nurses leave this campus prepared to improve lives and impact communities across the world,” said. Terry Ward, Ph.D, director, School of Nursing and associate dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences. “We are fortunate to have Aggie Nurses who make an indelible impact and represent this great university every day in a variety of roles within healthcare. We challenge all nurses to pay it forward.”



A portion of the $100-dollar tickets will support the needs of future nursing students including, tuition, exam and lab fees and other financial burdens unmet by grants and state-sponsored dollars. Alumni and attendees also have the option to sponsor a student.



Anyone unable to attend or purchase a luncheon ticket, and would still like to help the School of Nursing reach its goal should make a gift to the North Carolina A&T State University Foundation, Inc., include School of Nursing Dean’s Discretionary Fund – 65th in the memo section.



More information about the School of Nursing 65th celebration is available online.