Theatre Program at N.C. A&T to Open Season with War, Sexual Assault Drama, “Ruined”
The play examines the resilience of the human spirit in times of war. Set in a small mining town in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it follows Mama Nadi, a shrewd businesswoman who runs a brothel in a land torn apart by civil war. Mama Nadi keeps the peace between customers on both sides by serving everything from cold beers to warm beds. She protects and profits from the women whose bodies have become battlegrounds “ruined” by the brutality of rape and violence at the hands of government soldiers and rebel forces alike.
“Ruined” delves into the unthinkable reality – the heads and hearts of rape victims and their perpetrators – to create a full-immersion drama of shocking complexity and moral ambiguity. Inspired by interviews conducted in Africa, this searing play, directed by Dr. Vanita Vactor is an engrossing and uncommonly human story, revealing the loss and hopelessness of war, yet finding affirmation in life and hope. The Chicago Tribune hailed “Ruined” as “a remarkable theatrical accomplishment … sincere, passionate, and courageous!”
“Ruined” contains adult content not suitable for children. Performance dates, times and ticket information are listed below.
Performance Dates and Times
Oct. 18 – 20, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21, 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 – 27, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28, 3 p.m.
Location
Paul Robeson Theatre
Tickets
Adults - $17
Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students - $11
Children 12 and under - $6
A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card
For tickets call 336-334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com.
For Group Rates call 336-334-7519
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir