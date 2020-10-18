Theatre Program at N.C. A&T to Open Season with War, Sexual Assault Drama, “Ruined”

East Greensboro, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2018) – For its first production of the 2018-19 theater season, the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will present “Ruined” by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage. The play will run Oct. 18 – 21 and 25 – 28, in Paul Robeson Theatre.

The play examines the resilience of the human spirit in times of war. Set in a small mining town in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it follows Mama Nadi, a shrewd businesswoman who runs a brothel in a land torn apart by civil war. Mama Nadi keeps the peace between customers on both sides by serving everything from cold beers to warm beds. She protects and profits from the women whose bodies have become battlegrounds “ruined” by the brutality of rape and violence at the hands of government soldiers and rebel forces alike.

“Ruined” delves into the unthinkable reality – the heads and hearts of rape victims and their perpetrators – to create a full-immersion drama of shocking complexity and moral ambiguity. Inspired by interviews conducted in Africa, this searing play, directed by Dr. Vanita Vactor is an engrossing and uncommonly human story, revealing the loss and hopelessness of war, yet finding affirmation in life and hope. The Chicago Tribune hailed “Ruined” as “a remarkable theatrical accomplishment … sincere, passionate, and courageous!” 

“Ruined” contains adult content not suitable for children. Performance dates, times and ticket information are listed below. 

Performance Dates and Times
Oct. 18 – 20, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21, 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 – 27, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28, 3 p.m. 

Location
Paul Robeson Theatre

Tickets
Adults - $17
Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students - $11
Children 12 and under - $6
A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card

For tickets call 336-334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com.
For Group Rates call 336-334-7519