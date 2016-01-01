Gateway Opens Doors to New Research Facility, Already Home to a Major Business

Research Facility Three is anchored by Core Technology Molding Corporation, an innovative company owned by an North Carolina A&T alumnus Geoff Foster. Core Tech provides injection molding for major manufacturers including BMW and Rubbermaid.

“Moving to East Greensboro was intentional,” said Foster at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest building. “As we embark on this, we will continue to invest in our employees and mold students into the best engineers and create opportunities for STEM jobs in East Greensboro.”

Gateway was created to facilitate collaborations between researchers and businesses. It is home to two other facilities: Research Facility One, which is anchored by U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Research Facility Two, anchored by the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN, a cooperative academic venture of North Carolina A&T and UNCG.

“We created this partnership to help foster a new economy for East Greensboro,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “One of our key missions was to create jobs in East Greensboro, and Core Technology speaks to the enormous potential of Gateway.”

Nancy Vaughan, mayor of Greensboro, said she is proud that companies like Core Tech are investing in East Greensboro.

“An A&T graduate came back to Greensboro to put his talent to work here,” she said. “We’re developing our own supply chain by working together to see our community thrive. This is a model for what could happen across the nation.”

Construction began on the $12-million facility in 2017. Core Tech currently has 30 employees with plans to hire 25 additional employees. The company annually hires A&T students for internships and permanent employment.

“This is a demonstration of what is available to students in our system,” said Margaret Spellings, president of the UNC System. “We understand as a university system … that we are a part of this ecosystem and infrastructure that makes for a thriving environment for our citizens, for the city and for our students.”