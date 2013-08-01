Ready. Set. NCATHACK! set for weekend

EAST GREENSBORO – (Oct. 4, 2018) Students from all majors are ready to join North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s “NCATHACK!,” hackathon this weekend, Oct. 5-6.

The College of Engineering’s (COE) computer science department and the Association of Computing Machinery, will host teams of three in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center to compete to solve or ‘hack,’ problems presented by corporate sponsors such as Cummins Inc., JPMorgan Chase, Nvidia, and SAS.

Successful hacks will have a chance to win prizes, company and university gifts and, of course, bragging rights.

Students from a variety of majors are encouraged to participate in the weekend-long challenge, as teams will need sales, marketing, presentation and coding expertise to successfully compete.

Onsite registration and check-in begins at 4 p.m. Friday, and the competition kicks off promptly at 5 p.m. For more information contact Romell Bolton, ACM President at rrbolton@aggies.ncat.edu.