Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Men's XC Claims Another A&T Athletics Championship
SMYRNA, DEL. (October 27, 2018) – Months after his North Carolina A&T teams historically won the men’s and women’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships followed by the men’s and women’s outdoor MEAC championships during the 2016-17 school year, director of track and field programs boldly wanted all six track championships the MEAC offers.
It was lofty goal Ross set considering he was coaching one program who had not won a men’s cross country championships in three decades and another program who was without a women’s championship.
As of October 27, 2018, it no longer looks like a far-fetched possibility for future school years after the N.C. A&T men won the 2018 MEAC Cross Country Championship Saturday at the Delaware State Outreach & Research Center. It was their first title since 1983.
Ross made his statement after bringing in distance coach Earnest Barrett who like Ross, came to N.C. A&T with a reputation for winning championships.
“Coach Barrett, our staff, and most importantly our team have really worked hard this season, said Ross. “They went out and took this championship and they deserve it.”
The Aggies grabbed the trophy with 51 points and an average time of 28:00.22 during the 8k race. Savannah State placed second with 86 points while Bethune-Cookman rounded out the top-3 positions with 89 points.
N.C. A&T’s win could send a shivering effect throughout the league considering a school known as Sprinters U with its numerous All-Americans and conference championships in sprinting events, won a distance championship despite inclement weather and treacherous course conditions. Just staying on their feet became a challenge for runners.
“Being a program that is viewed as a sprints program, our cross country team has struggled with its identity in the past,” said Ross. “The message this season has been it doesn’t matter how everyone else sees this program. What matters is how we see us. We’re winners regardless of what distance we compete.”
N.C. A&T’s top-5 runners finished in the top-20 overall. Freshman Regan Kimtai was the first Aggie to cross the finish line at 26:50.8 for a second-place finish. Kimble, who was in third place before taking some spills, finished sixth at 27:40.5 just ahead of junior Mar’Quise McGee who finished at 27:44.2 for seventh place. Kimtai and Kimble claimed their first All-MEAC honors as top-15 finishers while McGee earned All-MEAC honors for the second consecutive year.
Junior Dequan Maddox ran a 28:46.4 to place 17th, while senior Hakeem Mustafaa was the fifth Aggie runner to cross the line to secure the win with a time of 28:59.2.
“I’m so very proud of how the team competed today,” said Ross. “They really came together as a family this week and not just a team. In my opinion, this made up much of the difference.”
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir