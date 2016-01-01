Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Innovation Unveiled
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2018) – North Carolina got its first look Thursday at the future of STEM education. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University unveiled Innovation Station, a 41-foot-long mobile STEM lab and makerspace, before a standing-room-only audience in front of Webb Hall.
Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T designed Innovation Station to help youth see themselves as inventors, engineers and scientists solving real-world problems. The mobile lab will bring technological resources and STEM education to schools and community-based organizations across the state of North Carolina, closing the achievement gap for minority and limited-resource youth by exposing them to STEM skills.
“Innovation Station will engage bright and talented young people and excite them about math and science, opening up the possibilities of what math and science can do for them,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said during the unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is critically important to the expansive role that we as a land-grant institution play in this community, this region and this state.”
The vehicle is equipped with laptops, iPads, 3D printers, a laser cutter and more. Its interior offers 15 workstations, including a wheelchair-accessible desk. The exterior has a 20-foot awning, an interactive monitor and a PA system for outdoor programming.
“It’s really important to encourage school-age children to get hands-on experience with science, technology, engineering and mathematics so they’re not afraid of these subjects,” said Dr. Juliette Bell, a trustee of the National 4-H Council. “And because this is a makerspace, they won’t just be doing predetermined projects. They’ll be able to innovate and come up with their own ideas.”
Other speakers during the event included Dr. Mohamed Ahmedna, dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, and Dr. Rosalind Dale, associate dean and Extension administrator.
In the STEM lab, participants will gain skills in the engineering design process, robotics, video game design, computer programming and hardware engineering. The makerspace is a collaborative workspace where participants will bring ideas to life through the use of both low- and high-tech equipment. Participants will gain skills in electronics, 3D modeling and printing, innovative problem solving and critical thinking.
“Innovation Station provides opportunity for youths and adults alike to challenge themselves to think outside the box and develop solutions to real-world problems,” said Dr. Misty Blue-Terry, the 4-H STEM specialist with Cooperative Extension at A&T who led the team that created Innovation Station.
“With a heavy focus on design thinking, young innovators will have the opportunity to develop skills in electronics, computer coding, 3D modeling and the engineering design process.”
Learn more about Innovation Station at the university’s website.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir