EAST GREENSBORO – (Oct. 10, 2018) – While some North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University students were away from campus for fall break, a group of students from N.C. A&T and other area universities talked politics with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Holder served as the nation’s chief lawyer from 2009-15 under President Barack Obama. He was the first African American to hold the position.

At N.C. A&T, he spoke with a select group of students about the importance of voting in the November midterm election.

“This is the most important midterm election of my lifetime,” Holder said. “The decisions we make now will have an impact on you and your kids.”

Holder, who currently chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, discussed topics including immigration, the Electoral College and historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“(HBCUs) infuse you with a progressive spirit and a sense of mission,” he said. “To have you interacting with other talented, focused African Americans counters the stereotypes that we’re still getting.”

Holder mentioned that many leaders of the Civil Rights Movement came from HBCUs and fought and sacrificed for the right for African Americans to vote.

“This is not a time for despair, this is the time for action,” Holder said. “There is a debt we owe to those who died for our right to vote and (voting) is the way we say thank you.”

N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. has dedicated this month’s On Point podcast episodes to the November midterm elections and speaks with guests Charlie Collicutt, director of Guilford County Board of Elections about the importance of voting in local elections; Delaney Vandergrift, SGA president about how she is mobilizing her peers to the polls; and Ray Trapp, A&T’s director of external affairs about the university’s legislative priorities.