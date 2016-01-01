N.C. A&T to Participate in NC Free College Application Week

EAST GREENSBORO, (Oct. 15, 2018) – Prospective students from North Carolina high schools and community colleges can apply to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University free of charge, Oct. 15 – 19, 2018. The opportunity comes as a part of the College Foundation of North Carolina’s (CFNC) annual campaign to support college access.

Formerly known as CFNC College Application Week, the week-long event has a new name – NC Countdown to College and includes month-long activities.

The campaign supports high school seniors in completing three important college enrollment steps – residency, FAFSA, and applications. Volunteers at hundreds of North Carolina high schools help students submit online applications for admission while some colleges offer application fee waiver opportunities.

Students can apply to N.C. A&T in two ways:

CFNC.org – North Carolina high school seniors only

Aggie Admissions Portal – North Carolina high school seniors and North Carolina community college students

N.C. A&T is a preeminent institution with award-winning faculty, intensive academic programs, community-focused initiatives and a rich heritage. A&T prepares students to enhance the quality of life for themselves, the citizens of North Carolina, the nation and the world. Students are encouraged to consider A&T and all it offers.