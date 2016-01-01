Getting In
Fall Convocation at N.C. A&T Included Among Weeklong Festivities; Alumnus to Keynote
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 29, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will hold Fall Convocation, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, in Harrison Auditorium.
Alumnus, N.C. A&T Board of Visitors member and CEO of Core Technology Molding Corp., Geoffrey Foster ’90/’96 will keynote the annual academic event. His company provides injection molding for major manufacturers.
Foster recently moved his international company into a portion of the new 70,000-square-foot research facility at Gateway University Research Park. The intentional relocation allows him to continue to invest in employees and mold students into the best engineers and create opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics jobs in East Greensboro.
His company now has multinational clients such as BMW Manufacturing, HAECO Cabin Solutions, Parker Hannifin, Altria, Ford, Husqvarna, Newell Rubbermaid, Kontrol Freek, Consolidated Metco for Volvo/Mack, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Navistar and Continental and Merck, to name a few. Core Technology ships to 150 countries on five continents and provides parts on every X3/X4 in the world including BMW plants in Germany, China, Russia and South Africa.
Foster has held engineering and management positions at Syngenta Crop Protection-Greensboro, Becton Dickinson Inc.-Bioscience Division, Nortel Networks Corporation and TE Connectivity (formerly AMP Inc.), where he was awarded U.S. Patent #6,024,591 seals for an electrical connector for a Ford Motor Company part.
Fall Convocation recognizes student athletes for their academic and athletic accomplishments and welcomes back alumni for The Greatest Homecoming on Earth celebration.
