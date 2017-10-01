Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T Hosts 2018 Grassroots Leadership Conference

EAST GREENSBORO – (Oct. 15, 2018) – Cooperative Extension at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and its Strategic Planning Council, will connect real people with real issues and strategies during an upcoming forum in Greensboro. The 2018 Grassroots Leadership Conference, will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Alumni-Foundation Event Center, 200 N. Benbow Road, in Greensboro and will focus on the theme, “Access Granted: Healthy Outcomes for Our Communities.” 

Caprice D. Hollins Psy. D., co-founder of Cultures Connecting, will open the conference with a keynote address, followed by breakout sessions on a series of topics including, how to turn community aspirations into actions, how to invest in your community and how to build effective coalitions and partnerships. Members of the community who are eager to provide solutions to common community problems are encouraged to attend. 

The conference will expose civic leaders, community volunteers, families, Extension users and groups, and elected officials to the opportunities that Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T offers. Local organizations and decision makers will be encouraged to network and collaborate. Opportunities for community engagement will also be provided. 

The event is free and open to the public, but online registration is required: http://bit.ly/2018glc. For more information, please contact Anita Wright or Crystal Headen at 336-334-7956.