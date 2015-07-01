Getting In
Two N.C. A&T Students Receive White House Initiative’s Highest Honor
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2018) – Two North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University students have been selected as 2018 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars – a designation of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) extended to only 63 students this fall.
Kourtney Smith and Kailyn Price, recently received the initiative’s highest student recognition and participated in the 2018 National HBCU Week Conference, in Washington, D.C.
“Being named a White House Scholar is such an honor because I serve as a representative of HBCU students doing amazing things inside and outside of the classroom,” said Smith, a public relations student. “My professional goal is to work in diversity and inclusion, specifically to recruit more HBCU students for industries where minorities are underrepresented.”
The conference provided great networking and educational opportunities for students to share with their corresponding institutions.
“It was invaluable to begin forming relationships with current students to exchange ideas on how to ensure that the talents of Black students at HBCUs contribute and uplift the communities in which we are integrated,” said Price, a junior, bioengineering student.
Comprised of undergraduate, graduate and professional students, Competitiveness Scholars are recognized for successfully preparing to compete for top opportunities that improve long-term outcomes.
Price and Smith were nominated and endorsed by N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. They were selected among several highly distinguished students based on their academic achievement, campus and civic involvement and entrepreneurial spirit.
Over the course of their one-year term, they will learn and share proven and promising practices supporting individual and HBCU competitiveness; participate in workshops designed to improve leadership; encourage ongoing personal and professional development; and discover areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.
