Aggie Leaders to Unveil the Campaign for N.C. A&T Thursday at Kickoff Event

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 29, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University leaders are set to draw back the curtain on an extraordinary capital campaign at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at the Alumni-Foundation Event Center on A&T’s main campus.



The Campaign for North Carolina A&T State University aims to raise at least $85 million by 2020. The event begins with a reception, with a program getting underway at 6:30 p.m. Media is welcome to attend.



Since the inception of its “quiet phase” in fiscal year 2013, the campaign has brought in $67 million to support faculty, academic programs, campus facilities and, most notably, student scholarships. Over the past two years alone, donors have contributed more than $30 million, a record two-year span.



More than 15,000 donors have contributed to the effort – 10,000 of them A&T alumni. Corporate donors have likewise stepped up, with organizations such as ACT•1 Personnel Services, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, and AT&T providing significant gifts for a range of strategic needs.



Attendees on Thursday will hear about the campaign’s progress from its leadership, as well as Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., A&T faculty, staff, students and alumni.



Media interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP to Tiffany S. Jones at 336-256-0863 or tsjones@ncat.edu.