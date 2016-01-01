Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T Back On Top of U.S. News & World Report HBCU Ranking
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 10, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has reclaimed its status as the top public historically black college or university (HBCU) in the nation and retained its ranking as the top HBCU in North Carolina for the seventh consecutive year.
In its 2019 rankings released today, U.S. News & World Report lists N.C. A&T tied with Claflin University to rank No. 7 overall out of 76 institutions on the list – one spot higher than last year’s ranking. N.C. A&T last held the top position among HBCU publics in the 2016 edition and ranked no. 2 for the past two years.
“Our disciplined focus in recent years in the implementation of our strategic plan is responsible for many gains across the university, including our upward movement in a range of external rankings,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “As we continue to pursue the ambitious goals we have set for North Carolina A&T, we will become even more competitive as a land-grant, doctoral, higher-research activity institution. I am delighted with our current recognition, but even more excited for what lies ahead.”
To be considered for this U.S. News & World Report listing, an institution must be designated as an HBCU by the U.S. Department of education, a baccalareate granting institution that enrolls primarily first-year, first-time students and has been a part of the 2019 Best Colleges survey and ranking process.
These institutions have been ranked based upon graduation and retention rates, high school class standing for new students, admissions test scores, the strength of faculty and peer assessment scores, among other variables. Information for this ranking was largely drawn from the fall 2017 entering class.
“We focus throughout the year on variables measured in the U.S. News & World report survey, not necessarily because of this rankings system but because we know those measures to be important to student success on our campus,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen. “Measures such as tuition costs, our faculty-student ratio, class sizes and the rate at which our students persist from year to year form a picture of N.C. A&T that we’re happy to share with prospective students and families, along with this new ranking.”
A&T has also been ranked among the best undergraduate engineering programs where the highest degree is a doctorate; the best undergraduate business programs; and the best national universities.
This ranking comes on the heels of the news of A&T’s record enrollment of 12,142 students – a 2.2 percent increase over last year’s enrollment – and another record year for research funding where faculty researchers earned more than $64.2 million in contracts and grants.
It also follows the recently released Money magazine “Best Colleges for Your Money 2018” rankings, which identified N.C. A&T as the most affordable university among 21 North Carolina campuses included in the issue. A&T also ranked among the top three schools in the state for young alumni career earnings.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir