Statement on the President’s Board of Advisors for the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities
“For nearly 30 years, the President’s Board of Advisors for the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) has provided counsel to five U.S. presidents in support of higher education institutions that have played vital roles in the lives of millions of students and families, in countless communities and in the success of our nation and economy. Today, HBCUs need the advocacy and leadership of this advisory panel more than ever, and in that spirit I am pleased to join my colleagues on this board.
“More than 180 years after the establishment of the first HBCU, our campuses are bustling with growing energy, as increasingly diverse students seek out the knowledge and preparation to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. HBCUs comprise 3 percent of U.S. colleges and universities, yet produce 27 percent of African American students in high-demand STEM fields, according to the National Science Foundation. Studies further show HBCUs are exceptional leaders in social mobility, graduating low-income students into the top earnings quintile as working adults, and have a collective annual economic impact of nearly $15 billion, generating more than 134,000 jobs for local and regional economies – data that we know represent a conservative estimate of our actual footprint. Yet, our institutions face disproportionate challenges in funding, facilities and equity relative to other higher education campuses across the country. HBCUs have earned and deserve broader support and stronger investment.
“The needs of North Carolina A&T State University to continue to be competitive as a land grant, doctoral, higher research activity institution, as well as the needs of HBCUs across the country, will not wait. It is critical that we take advantage of opportunities to educate and advise decision makers on matters of public investment, resource allocation, policy, equity and, for some of our institutions, fundamental viability. Nationally and globally, growing demands for highly educated, well prepared graduates, particularly in STEM disciplines, are creating new opportunities for HBCU graduates, while research and innovations coming out of our centers, institutes and laboratories are filling an expanding range of marketplace needs. I look forward to focusing on these essential issues with my colleagues.”
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir