N.C. A&T to Hold Ribbon-Cutting for New Student Center
University officials, student representatives and facility architects will be on hand for the program. A reception and tours will follow.
The ceremony follows a three-year long construction project, which included the demolition of the former Memorial Student Union. The new 150,000-square-foot. LEED Silver facility stretches along John Mitchell Drive and will be the university’s largest campus structure.
There are four levels of LEED certification – certified, silver, gold and platinum. To earn LEED certification, a project must earn a specific number of points across several categories including energy use and air quality. The process is designed to inspire teams to seek innovative solutions that support the environment and public health.
Student-focused, the center will house the following student services and stores under one roof and serve as a one-stop shop for the following areas:
- N.C. A&T Bookstore (Barnes & Noble College)
- Aggie One Card Services
- Multicultural Student Center
- Office of Student Development
- Office of Student Affairs
- Student Center Administrative offices
- Elements Convenience Store
The center will also encompass three floors of state-of-the-art recreation and gaming rooms, various meeting and study spaces, a ballroom, lounge areas, outdoor patios and terraces. Additionally, new and current food service options will be housed in the center, including Bistro 1891, Market Place Dining (a scaled-down version of Williams Dining Hall), Aggie Wings Restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, Subconnection and Einstein Bro. Bagel shop.
In line with its strategic plan, embracing entrepreneurism, Campus Enterprises has partnered with a current student and faculty member for the on-going sale of their products in Elements Store.
Sophomore marketing student, Alexandria Marrow, owner of Sweets by Alexandria and dubbed the “Queen of Sweets,” will sell her scratch-made, locally-sourced, organic desserts in a jar. Temeka L. Carter, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Liberal Studies and owner of The Black Belt Soap Company, LLC, will offer handcrafted soaps, whipped Shea body butters and natural skincare products.
Serving multiple purposes, the Student Center uniquely provides services and conveniences to students, faculty and staff as well as an array of diversified programming reflecting the university community and culture.
For Media
The center will be open to media one hour prior to the ceremony for tours and to obtain b-roll footage. For access before the ceremony, contact Tiffany S. Jones at 336-256-0863 or tsjones@ncat.edu.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir