EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 17, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will hold the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Student Center at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

University officials, student representatives and facility architects will be on hand for the program. A reception and tours will follow.

The ceremony follows a three-year long construction project, which included the demolition of the former Memorial Student Union. The new 150,000-square-foot. LEED Silver facility stretches along John Mitchell Drive and will be the university’s largest campus structure.

There are four levels of LEED certification – certified, silver, gold and platinum. To earn LEED certification, a project must earn a specific number of points across several categories including energy use and air quality. The process is designed to inspire teams to seek innovative solutions that support the environment and public health.

Student-focused, the center will house the following student services and stores under one roof and serve as a one-stop shop for the following areas:

N.C. A&T Bookstore (Barnes & Noble College)

Aggie One Card Services

Multicultural Student Center

Office of Student Development

Office of Student Affairs

Student Center Administrative offices

Elements Convenience Store

The center will also encompass three floors of state-of-the-art recreation and gaming rooms, various meeting and study spaces, a ballroom, lounge areas, outdoor patios and terraces. Additionally, new and current food service options will be housed in the center, including Bistro 1891, Market Place Dining (a scaled-down version of Williams Dining Hall), Aggie Wings Restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, Subconnection and Einstein Bro. Bagel shop.

In line with its strategic plan, embracing entrepreneurism, Campus Enterprises has partnered with a current student and faculty member for the on-going sale of their products in Elements Store.

Sophomore marketing student, Alexandria Marrow, owner of Sweets by Alexandria and dubbed the “Queen of Sweets,” will sell her scratch-made, locally-sourced, organic desserts in a jar. Temeka L. Carter, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Liberal Studies and owner of The Black Belt Soap Company, LLC, will offer handcrafted soaps, whipped Shea body butters and natural skincare products.

Serving multiple purposes, the Student Center uniquely provides services and conveniences to students, faculty and staff as well as an array of diversified programming reflecting the university community and culture.