EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 15, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will transition from Condition 2 to Condition 1 on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. and continue on that status through Monday, Sept. 17, with classes to remain cancelled until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

University leaders would like to give students who left Greensboro and in many cases North Carolina last week in advance of then-Hurricane Florence the opportunity to get back to campus safely. We understand that travel conditions are still very challenging in many parts of the state and in neighboring states. More than one-fifth of the N.C. A&T student body is from out of state.

On Condition 1, the university is open, but certain non-mandatory operations may be reduced due to limited staff. Mandatory employees must report to or remain at work, while other employees have the option to report late, leave early or not work, though they must use personal leave for any time missed.

Any employee who faces commute conditions that make road travel unadvisable, or is otherwise unable to get to campus, should contact his or her supervisor.

Faculty and staff are advised to take precautions in going to the university on Monday, as standing water and road conditions may make travel difficult in some areas.

Students who face travel circumstances that make returning to class on Tuesday problematic should contact their faculty members.

In all circumstances, students and employees are urged to do what is needed to be safe. Please visit the North Carolina Department of Transportation website for additional information and take specific note of the department’s travel advisories site.