Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
No Classes for North Carolina A&T on Monday, University to be on Condition 1
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 15, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will transition from Condition 2 to Condition 1 on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. and continue on that status through Monday, Sept. 17, with classes to remain cancelled until Tuesday at 8 a.m.
University leaders would like to give students who left Greensboro and in many cases North Carolina last week in advance of then-Hurricane Florence the opportunity to get back to campus safely. We understand that travel conditions are still very challenging in many parts of the state and in neighboring states. More than one-fifth of the N.C. A&T student body is from out of state.
On Condition 1, the university is open, but certain non-mandatory operations may be reduced due to limited staff. Mandatory employees must report to or remain at work, while other employees have the option to report late, leave early or not work, though they must use personal leave for any time missed.
Any employee who faces commute conditions that make road travel unadvisable, or is otherwise unable to get to campus, should contact his or her supervisor.
Faculty and staff are advised to take precautions in going to the university on Monday, as standing water and road conditions may make travel difficult in some areas.
Students who face travel circumstances that make returning to class on Tuesday problematic should contact their faculty members.
In all circumstances, students and employees are urged to do what is needed to be safe. Please visit the North Carolina Department of Transportation website for additional information and take specific note of the department’s travel advisories site.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir