N.C. A&T, AT&T Collaborate for Online Masters for Employees

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 7, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is collaborating with AT&T, a global leader in telecommunications, media & entertainment, and technology, to provide AT&T employees access to online master’s programs.

The collaboration is designed to help working professionals acquire the tools critical to advancing in the competitive workforce.

Officials from N.C. A&T, AT&T and the UNC System gathered for the official announcement, Thursday, Sept. 6, in the Deese Auditorium in Merrick Hall on A&T’s main campus.

Delivering opening remarks, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. underscored the importance of the collaboration and emerging opportunities that he believes will be an outgrowth of the innovative collaboration.

AT&T announced to its more than 250,000 employees in June that these three programs can be completed exclusively online in one-and-a-half or two years. Enrollment for AT&T employees began this fall. Twenty-six employees (the largest of all other educational cohorts) are currently enrolled in A&T’s Business Administration, Information Technology and Technology Management graduate programs.

“N.C. A&T’s program is a great fit for our culture of continuous learning,” said Scott S. Smith, chief human resources officer, AT&T Communications. “Outstanding relationships like this one help us deliver training to our global workforce, and help our employees continue to develop their skills to ensure they’re equipped for the jobs of the future.”

AT&T has been widely recognized as an innovator in providing learning opportunities for employees, and is in the midst of what Fortune Magazine last year said “may be the most ambitious retraining program in corporate American history.

“I’m excited that N.C. A&T is joining universities like Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and the University of Oklahoma in this initiative,” said Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T North Carolina “And I’m proud that educational resources found here in North Carolina will be making a difference in the lives and careers of my AT&T colleagues around the globe.”

Dr. Beryl McEwen, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs adequately summarized the momentous occasion stating, “This is the right collaboration at the right time…we are excited to have them as Aggies now.”

In addition to news of the collaboration, AT&T presented the university with a donation to its arm of the Cheatham-White Scholarship program as well as other areas for student growth and activity.

The Cheatham-White Scholarship is a merit scholarship program at N.C. A&T and North Carolina Central University established by the state legislature that gives recipients a fully funded four-year award that covers the cost of tuition, student fees, housing, meals, textbooks, a laptop, supplies, travel and personal expenses along with funded enrichment and networking opportunities. In order to receive state funds for the scholarship, N.C. A&T must raise matching funds.