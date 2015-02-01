Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T, AT&T Collaborate for Online Masters for Employees
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 7, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is collaborating with AT&T, a global leader in telecommunications, media & entertainment, and technology, to provide AT&T employees access to online master’s programs.
The collaboration is designed to help working professionals acquire the tools critical to advancing in the competitive workforce.
Officials from N.C. A&T, AT&T and the UNC System gathered for the official announcement, Thursday, Sept. 6, in the Deese Auditorium in Merrick Hall on A&T’s main campus.
Delivering opening remarks, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. underscored the importance of the collaboration and emerging opportunities that he believes will be an outgrowth of the innovative collaboration.
AT&T announced to its more than 250,000 employees in June that these three programs can be completed exclusively online in one-and-a-half or two years. Enrollment for AT&T employees began this fall. Twenty-six employees (the largest of all other educational cohorts) are currently enrolled in A&T’s Business Administration, Information Technology and Technology Management graduate programs.
“N.C. A&T’s program is a great fit for our culture of continuous learning,” said Scott S. Smith, chief human resources officer, AT&T Communications. “Outstanding relationships like this one help us deliver training to our global workforce, and help our employees continue to develop their skills to ensure they’re equipped for the jobs of the future.”
AT&T has been widely recognized as an innovator in providing learning opportunities for employees, and is in the midst of what Fortune Magazine last year said “may be the most ambitious retraining program in corporate American history.
“I’m excited that N.C. A&T is joining universities like Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and the University of Oklahoma in this initiative,” said Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T North Carolina “And I’m proud that educational resources found here in North Carolina will be making a difference in the lives and careers of my AT&T colleagues around the globe.”
Dr. Beryl McEwen, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs adequately summarized the momentous occasion stating, “This is the right collaboration at the right time…we are excited to have them as Aggies now.”
In addition to news of the collaboration, AT&T presented the university with a donation to its arm of the Cheatham-White Scholarship program as well as other areas for student growth and activity.
The Cheatham-White Scholarship is a merit scholarship program at N.C. A&T and North Carolina Central University established by the state legislature that gives recipients a fully funded four-year award that covers the cost of tuition, student fees, housing, meals, textbooks, a laptop, supplies, travel and personal expenses along with funded enrichment and networking opportunities. In order to receive state funds for the scholarship, N.C. A&T must raise matching funds.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir