UNC Governors Approve Master of Accountancy at North Carolina A&T
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 20, 2018) – A newly approved graduate program at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University builds on the success and recognition of the College of Business and Economics’ accounting program and will provide all the preparation necessary for an individual to achieve full certification as an accountant — a licensed CPA.
Approved last week by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors after about 18 months in development, the Master of Accountancy degree program will broaden N.C. A&T’s accounting footprint. The A&T accounting program already enjoys accreditation by AACSB International, the prestigious over 100-year-old business education standards organization. It was the first program in the Piedmont Triad to earn that recognition, in 1986.
“Our accounting program has been a point of pride for our college for many years, so we’re delighted with this approval,” said interim College of Business and Economics Dean Kevin James. “This is an important step forward for business education at North Carolina A&T and for our students.”
State requirements that a student must earn 150 semester credit hours and pass the CPA exams to become a certified public accountant meant that accounting graduates from A&T have had to pursue master’s programs elsewhere to complete their professional education. Those students and others seeking master’s degrees in accounting will now be able to complete all requirements at A&T.
With the degree approval, A&T becomes one of a few historically black universities with a master’s program in accounting. Only Howard University and Morgan State University have such programs accredited by AACSB International, while another four have master’s programs without AACSB accreditation.
A&T now will register its new program with the university’s accreditation body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and then launch the program. The college will enroll its first Master of Accountancy students in fall 2019.
