Jemele Hill Talks Sports, Politics, Social Media and More at N.C. A&T Speaker Series
East Greensboro, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2018) – A packed house of students (particularly student athletes and communications students) welcomed veteran sports journalist and correspondent Jemele Hill to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University speaker for the first installment of the Chancellor’s Speaker Series of the 2018-19 academic year.
Focused on self-expression and sports, the conversation was perfectly suited for Hill to lead. From her days as a student journalist at Michigan State University until her recent departure from ESPN, Hill has grown to become a nationally recognized figure who doesn’t mind speaking her mind.
Topics from the night ranged from the lighthearted - knowing your significant others’ Chipotle order by memory — to the controversial, the social conscience of athletes, the boundaries or lack thereof of social media and life after sports.
True to her “tell it like it is” personality, Hill tactfully touched on the recently “touchy” narrative surrounding Nike’s partnership with NFL activist Colin Kaepernick. She considers it as much a business move as a moral one for both parties. She also said more athletes are understanding and leveraging the influence they have for positive social impact.
“People think that just because he (Kaepernick) is woke he needs to be broke. It doesn’t work like that,” said Hill.
“The two most respected athletes today are Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James. Athletes feel more encouraged to have a voice.”
When moderator and N.C. A&T alumnus and Hall of Famer Darryl Klugh read a few of Hill’s recent tweets, she had no issue extending the conversation and elaborating on her views. Regarding her tweet “heard around the world,” accusing the president of the United States of being a bigot, Hill explained her rationale and regret.
“I never thought the tweets about Donald Trump would become a news story.” However, she adds, “If you’re serving in the role of a journalist you have to watch it. I’ll be the first to say it’s not what I should have done as a journalist.”
Personal opinions aside, Hill continued to bring the conversation back to the students and encouraged them to “get the full college experience.” For journalists, they should use their reporting as a form of activism and come to grips with the fact that social media won’t make you famous.
“Do the work,” she said. “What we don’t talk about enough is how you can parlay your former time as an athlete into a professional career. Think, ‘who am I outside of this sport’.”
The overarching theme for the night encouraged students to examine themselves, learn the best avenue for personal expression and use it to the best of their abilities.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir