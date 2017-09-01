Getting In
Preparations Underway At North Carolina A&T State University for Hurricane Florence
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 10, 2018) -- Campus leaders and public safety officials are preparing North Carolina Agricultural and State University for the potential arrival later this week of Hurricane Florence, currently a Category 3 storm expected to make landfall on the Carolina coast Thursday, with winds beginning to arrive Wednesday. The storm is expected in Greensboro on Friday.
Campus preparations include ensuring all students in university residence halls and apartments stay safe and are adequately provided for throughout the storm. That includes students who rely on university food service and campus shuttles.
N.C. A&T facilities officials are making all necessary precautions on campus buildings and infrastructure to prevent flooding, mitigate possibilities of flying debris and address other safety concerns.
“As we prepare for the possibility of high winds and heavy rains later this week, we ask all students, as well as university employees, to monitor campus e-mail, the university website and our campus emergency alert system to ensure they have the latest information from the university,” said University Police Chief Charles Wilson.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor weather reports for more information as this weather event unfolds. Please also monitor your university e-mail account and the university home page for further guidance. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
School officials also strongly encourage students and employees to create an emergency preparedness kit with items they may need in the event of a significant storm impact. See the guidance below on what emergency management experts suggest should be included in your kit.
What is the current weather status for Greensboro and Guilford County?
Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for all of North Carolina, including Greensboro and Guilford County. While it is too early to feel the effects of the storm in this area, heavy rain is expected later this week.
What to do during a natural disaster situation?
Some of the key things to remember during a natural disaster such has a hurricane or other storms are to be prepared and know what to do before the disaster strikes. For more information, visit ReadyNC.
- Make a Plan
- It is important to plan ahead and talk about what you will do before, during and after an emergency. You need to talk about how will you get to a safe place, get in touch with family once you are there, and how you are going to get back.
- Your plan should contain:
- Phone numbers of a pre-assigned contact person for family members or close friends to call
- How to be safe if you stay in your home during an emergency
- Where to go in case of flooding or other emergency in your building
- Mold your plans for your needs. Think about creating a group of friends, family or neighbors to help each other in emergencies. Talk how that group can help each other connect, care for each other’s needs
- Build a Kit
- An emergency supplies kit is simply a collection of items you may need in an emergency. You likely have most of the items already, so it’s a matter of gathering them together.
- Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days
- Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and NOAA Weather Radio with extra batteries
- Cell phone with charger
- First aid kit
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Change of clothing, including sturdy shoes
- Toiletries – toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies
- Extra house and car keys
- Important documents – Aggie OneCard, and other documents
- Cash and change
- Books, games or cards
- Stay Informed
- Make sure you are paying attention to the weather situation as it progresses. Also, make sure to pay attention to e-mail from University Communications and the university website, as information is updated
