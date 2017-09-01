North Carolina A&T Cancelling Classes As of Noon Wednesday

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 11, 2018) -- With Hurricane Florence on a path toward Greensboro, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is cancelling all classes and most campus activities, including athletics events, starting at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The lone campus activity exception is the N.C. A&T Fall Career Fair, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. It will go forward as scheduled.

The university is currently only on Condition 1 status. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, A&T will enter Condition 2 status, meaning the university will be on suspended operations, with only mandatory employees required to report to work for the remainder of the work week.

The university expects to resume normal operations at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16, and resume regular class schedules on Monday, Sept. 17. Should there be any change to that schedule, it will be shared through all university communications channels.

Campus dining facilities, residence halls and other critical facilities will continue to operate throughout the storm, unless storm conditions dictate otherwise.

Any students or employees who plan to travel to locations outside the area are strongly advised to do so before the arrival of heavy winds on Wednesday evening. Authorities encourage travelers to complete any local travel by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, if possible.

Please stay tuned to the university website, social media presences, university e-mail accounts and the Aggie Alert system for updates or changes in status as they become available.