EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2018) – Prospective students applying to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for 2018-2019 can now do so using the Common Application.

The Common Application is a powerful online college application platform that serves and supports more than 3 million applicants, teachers and counselors across the United States and around the world every year.

As a Common App member, N.C. A&T will gain exposure to students who may not have otherwise considered the institution.

“Becoming a part of the Common App family is an outstanding opportunity for more prospective students to learn about N.C. A&T,” said Jacqueline Powers, interim vice provost for enrollment management. “We are excited to share information about the quality of our programs through this platform.”

In addition to providing a single, online application and 24/7/365 support for all students applying to member colleges and universities, the Common App connects applicants to financial aid and scholarship tools, digital portfolios, virtual mentors, a Virtual Counselor, and a library of resources for counselors, advisors, and recommenders working with students to complete their college applications that includes Spanish language translations.

“The diversity of our membership is one of our greatest strengths,” said Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of the Common Application. “Through membership with The Common Application, N.C. A&T has demonstrated a shared commitment to pursuing access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Thanks to our members, all students, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to easily apply to the college or university that will help them achieve their best future.”

Students can create a Common App account now because their account will roll over from year to year. Beginning this year, Common App members will also begin using the newly introduced Common App for transfer, a separate application designed exclusively to meet the needs of transfer and adult student populations.

To learn more, visit commonapp.org and follow @CommonApp, and #CommonApp.

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university, ranked number one among public HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report. It is a land-grant, higher-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About The Common Application

The Common Application is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students, one-third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App’s online application. Founded in 1975, the Common App serves more than 800 member colleges and universities worldwide.