Cheatham-White Scholarship Nominations Open at N.C. A&T
Applicants can be nominated by their respective high schools or through self-nomination. Recipients of the scholarship are awarded a fully-funded, four-year scholarship covering the costs of full tuition, student fees, housing, meals, textbooks, a laptop, supplies, travel and personal expenses. Each recipient will also receive four summers of fully funded enrichment and networking opportunities that may include international travel and study.
Last year, the program attracted the attention of hundreds of high-achieving seniors. N.C. A&T awarded the scholarship to 20 of its most academically talented, incoming freshmen. The scholars hailed from multiple states across the country, averaged in the top 15 percent of their graduating high school classes and boasted an average GPA of 4.51, SAT score of 1,364 and ACT score of 30.
“It is important for us to recognize and honor the efforts of students who exemplify academic excellence,” said Jacqueline Powers, interim associate vice provost of enrollment management. “As we enter the second year of the program, we anticipate an even greater pool of applicants and encourage the best and brightest to apply.”
Nominations are open through Nov. 1.
The merit scholarship was established at N.C. A&T and North Carolina Central University by the state legislature to provide an outstanding educational experience for students who are exceptional scholars, versatile and well-rounded individuals.
Named in honor of Henry P. Cheatham – born a slave – and George H. White – the son of a slave – Cheatham-White Scholars will represent students with a broad range of interests, proficient in areas of both the arts and sciences, demonstrate leadership potential and a strong commitment to service.
For more information and to nominate visit Cheatham-White Scholars online.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir