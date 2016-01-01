Cheatham-White Scholarship Nominations Open at N.C. A&T

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 11, 2018) – Nominations for the prestigious Cheatham-White scholarship at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for rising freshmen are now open.

Applicants can be nominated by their respective high schools or through self-nomination. Recipients of the scholarship are awarded a fully-funded, four-year scholarship covering the costs of full tuition, student fees, housing, meals, textbooks, a laptop, supplies, travel and personal expenses. Each recipient will also receive four summers of fully funded enrichment and networking opportunities that may include international travel and study.

Last year, the program attracted the attention of hundreds of high-achieving seniors. N.C. A&T awarded the scholarship to 20 of its most academically talented, incoming freshmen. The scholars hailed from multiple states across the country, averaged in the top 15 percent of their graduating high school classes and boasted an average GPA of 4.51, SAT score of 1,364 and ACT score of 30.

“It is important for us to recognize and honor the efforts of students who exemplify academic excellence,” said Jacqueline Powers, interim associate vice provost of enrollment management. “As we enter the second year of the program, we anticipate an even greater pool of applicants and encourage the best and brightest to apply.”

Nominations are open through Nov. 1.

The merit scholarship was established at N.C. A&T and North Carolina Central University by the state legislature to provide an outstanding educational experience for students who are exceptional scholars, versatile and well-rounded individuals.

Named in honor of Henry P. Cheatham – born a slave – and George H. White – the son of a slave – Cheatham-White Scholars will represent students with a broad range of interests, proficient in areas of both the arts and sciences, demonstrate leadership potential and a strong commitment to service.

For more information and to nominate visit Cheatham-White Scholars online.