N.C. A&T to Host Career Fair Remix with Additional Employers
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2018) – The Office of Career Services (OCS) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the Career Awareness Fair Remix from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Alumni-Foundation Events Center.
The large number of employers requesting participation in N.C. A&T’s annual fall career fair created a second opportunity for students to interact with new representatives from more than 65 industries.
Recognizing the talent and academic excellence that N.C. A&T students offer, more than 50 unique employers and 130 representatives are expected to attend the fair, soliciting internship, co-op and full-time positions.
“Our goal has always been to provide a direct pipeline and connection for our students with a diverse selection of global employers,” said Cynthia Downing, interim executive director of career services and experiential learning. “The extensive growth in the fair and requests directly from employers to be included indicates we are not only succeeding in our goals for the annual event, but the demand for our students is drastically increasing.”
Companies attending the fair represent 22 Fortune 100 companies from 18 different states including Texas, California and Michigan.
The fair is designed to connect students with employers to build relationships, explore career opportunities, and converse about industry trends. All currently registered N.C. A&T students and alumni are encouraged to attend. Career fair attendees should bring resumes and dress professionally.
For more information on the OCS Career Fair Remix, a full list of employers and career fair tips, visit www.ncat.edu/careerservices
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir