EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2018) – The Office of Career Services (OCS) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the Career Awareness Fair Remix from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Alumni-Foundation Events Center.

The large number of employers requesting participation in N.C. A&T’s annual fall career fair created a second opportunity for students to interact with new representatives from more than 65 industries.

Recognizing the talent and academic excellence that N.C. A&T students offer, more than 50 unique employers and 130 representatives are expected to attend the fair, soliciting internship, co-op and full-time positions.

“Our goal has always been to provide a direct pipeline and connection for our students with a diverse selection of global employers,” said Cynthia Downing, interim executive director of career services and experiential learning. “The extensive growth in the fair and requests directly from employers to be included indicates we are not only succeeding in our goals for the annual event, but the demand for our students is drastically increasing.”

Companies attending the fair represent 22 Fortune 100 companies from 18 different states including Texas, California and Michigan.

The fair is designed to connect students with employers to build relationships, explore career opportunities, and converse about industry trends. All currently registered N.C. A&T students and alumni are encouraged to attend. Career fair attendees should bring resumes and dress professionally.

For more information on the OCS Career Fair Remix, a full list of employers and career fair tips, visit www.ncat.edu/careerservices