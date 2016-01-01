N.C. A&T to Host 44th Career Fair; Record Employers Expected 

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 11, 2018) – The Office of Career Services (OCS) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the 44th annual fall Career Awareness Fair from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 12, in Corbett Sports Center.  

Recognizing the talent and academic excellence that N.C. A&T students offer, more than 200 unique employers and 700 representatives are expected to attend the fair, soliciting internship, co-op and direct hire positions.  

“Our goal has always been to provide a direct pipeline and connection for our students with a diverse selection of global employers,” said Cynthia Downing, interim executive director of career services and experiential learning. “The extensive growth in the fair and requests directly from employers to be included indicates we are not only succeeding in our goals for the annual event, but A&T is producing highly sought-after students.” 

Students and employers will have the opportunity to interact and network prior to the fair.  

The enormity of the career fair may seem overwhelming, particularly for freshmen new to the experience, to ease any trepidation the OCS will also host “How to Navigate the Career Fair for Freshmen,” from 2 – 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 11, in the Academic Classroom Building, room 107.  

Additional events for students included a resume assistance drive and a session on professional attire. 

For more information on the OCS Career Fair, a full list of employers and employer-led activities, visit www.ncat.edu/careerservices.