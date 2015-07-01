Powers Appointed as Interim Associate Vice Provost of Enrollment Management

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 1, 2018) – With eight years of experience in the Division of Academic Affairs, Jacqueline Y. Powers has now been tapped to lead one of its most important functions on an interim basis.

Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen has appointed Powers as the interim associate vice provost of enrollment management.

In her new position, Powers will serve as the chief enrollment officer with responsibility for developing a comprehensive enrollment management plan that fosters an integrative recruitment and admission effort consistent with the university’s strategic goals and direction. This position has direct managerial responsibility and oversight for the Offices of Admissions, Financial Aid, the Registrar and New Student Programs.

“Jacque has shown outstanding leadership in the Office of New Student Programs,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Beryl McEwen. “I look forward to working with her in her new, expanded role with mission-critical responsibilities for the entire university.”

Prior to this appointment, Powers served as director of Orientation and New Student Programs. In that role, she led a comprehensive first-year experience that included orientation that aligned with the university’s strategic goals.

Before that role, she was assistant director of New Student Programs following a brief stint as the parent and new student coordinator. She also spent two years as manager of college marketing for Sony Music.

Powers holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from North Carolina A&T and a master’s degree in leadership management from Amridge University. She is currently a doctoral student at Amridge pursuing a degree in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations in leadership and counseling.