EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 15, 2018) – The 2018 fall semester got underway today for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, starting a school year that holds great promise for what is already the nation’s largest historically black university and one of this state’s top three public research institutions.

Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. kicked off the academic year with a media event that focused on the university’s growth and development, which in recent weeks has been shown to include records in research funding and private fund raising, as well as a refreshed strategic plan – A&T Preeminence: Taking the Momentum to 2023 – that sets higher goals for N.C. A&T. One such goal includes growing enrollment to 14,000, approximately 2,000 more students than the 12,000 projected to enroll this fall.

University leaders refreshed that plan over the past year after across-the-board momentum and early achievement of numerous goals for 2020 set in its previous strategic plan, A&T Preeminence 2020: Embracing Our Past, Creating Our Future. The plan, which establishes new mission and vision statements, core values and a range of new goals and strategies for the university, was unveiled publicly on Aug. 10 at the annual A&T Faculty and Staff Institute.

“The focus of that new strategic plan enhances our presence in two critical areas – as a doctoral research, land-grant institution, driving our competitiveness in that space that leads to economic impact,” Martin said.

More than $300 million in construction projects connected to the university are either in progress or set to begin this fall, including the Student Center, the Engineering Research Innovation Complex, a new residence hall, Building 3 at the Gateway University Research Park, the University Farm Complex and acquisition of key portions of the Campus Evolution apartment complex and facilities for the A&T band program.

“What you will see from our university going forward is a commitment to continue to position our university to grow strategically to about 14,000 (students) … to continue to expand our inventory of incredible, new degree programs that are critical to the needs of the future of this region and our state – especially in STEM areas,” Martin said.

“You’re going to continue to see investments in our university over the next few years that are geared to building new facilities to accommodate our growth, our research, our new programs and that stimulate continuing growth and significant successes in economic growth and prosperity in East Greensboro, Greensboro in general and the Piedmont Triad region.”

The 2017-18 academic year brought about significant success for A&T including research contracts and grants for fiscal year 2018 totaled nearly $64.3 million, an increase of nearly $2 million over last year, as well as growth in private fundraising totaling $15.6 million in FY2018, up from $14.7 million last year, largely on the strength of increased alumni giving.