EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 28, 2018) – Katherine Murphy, J.D., Ph.D., has been named interim general counsel for North Carolina A&T State University, replacing General Counsel Charles Waldrup, who is retiring this month.

In her new role, Dr. Murphy will provide legal guidance and counsel in executive and policy decision making for N.C. A&T. She will support and advise on governance risk management, and compliance programs. Dr. Murphy will also review and recommend institutional policies and procedures, review and prepare contracts and other legal documents, offer legal opinions about them and manage the Office of General Counsel with oversight for attorneys and staff.

Murphy joined the Office of Legal Affairs at N.C. A&T in September 2015 as deputy general counsel. She came to A&T from the N.C . Attorney General’s Office, where she worked for eight years as an Assistant Attorney General in the Education Section representing all campuses of the University of North Carolina system in litigation. She also served for one year as a special deputy attorney general, representing the North Carolina Board of Elections.

Prior to her work in the Attorney General’s Office, Murphy was part of the Brooks Pierce law firm in Greensboro where her practice included general business litigation, torts, zoning and transactional work. She also served as a law clerk for judges in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Before becoming an attorney, Murphy was a tenured professor in the Department of Mathematics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Murphy earned a B.A. with honors in mathematics from the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1979. She received a Ph.D. in applied mathematics in 1983 from Brown University and obtained her J.D. with high honors in 1999 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a Chancellors’ Scholar. Murphy is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Order of the Coif.

Waldrup has served as A&T general counsel since joining the office in 2010. Prior to that, he was an associate vice president for legal affairs for the UNC System in Chapel Hill.