Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Interim General Counsel Named for N.C. A&T
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 28, 2018) – Katherine Murphy, J.D., Ph.D., has been named interim general counsel for North Carolina A&T State University, replacing General Counsel Charles Waldrup, who is retiring this month.
In her new role, Dr. Murphy will provide legal guidance and counsel in executive and policy decision making for N.C. A&T. She will support and advise on governance risk management, and compliance programs. Dr. Murphy will also review and recommend institutional policies and procedures, review and prepare contracts and other legal documents, offer legal opinions about them and manage the Office of General Counsel with oversight for attorneys and staff.
Murphy joined the Office of Legal Affairs at N.C. A&T in September 2015 as deputy general counsel. She came to A&T from
Prior to her work in the Attorney General’s Office, Murphy was part of the Brooks Pierce law firm in Greensboro where her practice included general business litigation, torts, zoning and transactional work. She also served as a law clerk for judges in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
Before becoming an attorney, Murphy was a tenured professor in the Department of Mathematics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Murphy earned a B.A. with honors in mathematics from the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1979. She received a Ph.D. in applied mathematics in 1983 from Brown University and obtained her J.D. with high honors in 1999 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a Chancellors’ Scholar. Murphy is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Order of the Coif.
Waldrup has served as A&T general counsel since joining the office in 2010. Prior to that, he was an associate vice president for legal affairs for the UNC System in Chapel Hill.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir