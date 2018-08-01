Getting In
Graves Named Interim Dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (August 1, 2018) – Officials from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro have named long-time faculty member and former dean of university studies at N.C. A&T, Joseph L. Graves Jr., Ph.D., interim dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN).
Graves began serving as the chief academic and administrative officer for the collaborative academic unit between N.C. A&T and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro last month.
“Dr. Graves’ experience and his commitment to advancing research at JSNN give him the preparation and insight to lead JSNN as we relaunch our national search for a permanent dean,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Beryl McEwen.
Graves has co-authored more than 90 articles that have appeared in peer-reviewed publications and secured research funding of nearly $17 million during his tenure at A&T. Last year, he was named one of the “Outstanding Graduates” from the first 182 years of the biology department of Oberlin College; his 1992 paper in “Physiological Zoology and Biochemistry” was listed as one of the top 90 cited papers in that journal’s 90 years of publication; and he was named by US Black Engineer Magazine and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Council of Deans as one of the 2017 “Innovators of the Year.”
Prior to this appointment, Graves served as a professor of nanoengineering and the associate dean for research at JSNN for eight years. Before JSNN, he was a professor of biological sciences and the dean of University Studies.
Graves has also served as an adjunct professor of biology at Duke University; a professor of biological sciences and the director of university core at Fairleigh Dickinson University; a visiting professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; and served in various positions at Midwestern Osteopathic Medical College, Arizona State University and the University of California, Irvine.
He earned his bachelor’s in biology from Oberlin College, a master’s in biological sciences from the University of Lowell, and his doctorate from Wayne State University in environmental, evolutionary and systematic biology.
JSNN builds upon the strengths of both universities to oﬀer innovative, cross-disciplinary graduate programs in the emerging areas of nanoscience and nanoengineering.
