Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Google in Residence Program Places Veteran Engineer at NC A&T for Fall Semester
(EAST GREENSBORO, NC) - August 27, 2018 - A Google engineer with 28 years of experience will teach classes, share insights with students and trade ideas with faculty as part of the Google in Residence program debuting this semester at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Launched in 2013, the Google in Residence program aims to improve diversity in the tech industry by embedding engineers at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions. Expanding the pool of technologists is core to Google’s strategy to have
Dave Foulser, Ph.D., usually leads a team of more than 25 engineers at Google’s office in Cambridge, Mass., but has taken a leave of absence and is now leading undergraduate courses at North Carolina A&T. He is also holding office hours where he meets one-on-one with students and plans to take up tutoring and career counseling, including, significantly, helping students prepare for internship interviews.
Says Foulser, who joined Google in 2007, “N.C. A&T’s reputation for excellence is strong, and I look forward to inspiring students there to go even further in their understanding and love of computer science and software development. I also want to open doors to opportunity in the tech job market to these students who are from underrepresented groups in tech, whether African-American, women or Latinx.”
“While every discipline has key fundamentals students must master, the speed in which industry moves constantly evolves how those fundamentals are applied,” says N.C. A&T College of Engineering Dean Robin N. Coger. “We are looking forward to the examples and experiences Dave brings to our computer science department, and the value of those perspectives to the education of our students.”
Continues Coger, “In today’s world, the complexities of the problems we solve require partnerships between universities, companies
While Google has made strides in improving the diversity of early pipeline talent - this year, its summer internship program welcomed the largest-ever cohort from underrepresented backgrounds, with 49 percent of Google’s global interns identifying as Black, Latinx and/or women - the company knows it’s important to continue to invest in tomorrow’s talent, which is why programs like Google in Residence continue to be critical to making the tech industry more diverse.
To speak with Foulser and/or N.C. A&T leadership, contact Jordan Howse at (336) 285-2673.
Fast Facts about the Google in Residence Program
- The Google in Residence program was founded in 2013 and is up and running at 13 schools, including 11 HBCUs and 2 HSIs (Hispanic Serving Institutions).
- Dave Foulser is teaching COMP 163-Introduction to Computer Programming, the first required course in A&T’s computer science major.
- Foulser also helps run the COMP 120-Freshman Colloquium seminar.
- Foulser received his Ph.D. (‘86) and M.S. (‘83) in Computer Science from Stanford University and his B.A. (‘81) in Mathematics from Yale University.
- Read more about Google’s approach to diversity and inclusion at google.com/diversity.
Fast Facts about NC A&T
- The A&T College of Engineering has consistently graduated more African American engineers, annually, than any university in the United States.
- The college is a key driver of research at N.C. A&T, which is one of North Carolina’s top three public research universities.
- Construction begins this year on the college’s Engineering Research Innovation Complex, a $90-million facility that will deepen its instructional and research capacities, making even more opportunities available to undergraduate and graduate students.
- The university’s leadership in science, technology, engineering
andmathematics (STEM) disciplines made it a natural choice to host the first HBCU Bipartisan Caucus Diversity in Tech Summit earlier this month. The event drew representatives of more than 40 major tech concerns, including Google, and leaders from 25 HBCUs to A&T for two days of sharing, collaborating and peer education.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir