(EAST GREENSBORO, NC) - August 27, 2018 - A Google engineer with 28 years of experience will teach classes, share insights with students and trade ideas with faculty as part of the Google in Residence program debuting this semester at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Launched in 2013, the Google in Residence program aims to improve diversity in the tech industry by embedding engineers at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions. Expanding the pool of technologists is core to Google’s strategy to have representation of Black and Latinx Googlers in the United States reach or exceed the available talent pool at all levels of the company and is one way the company is looking to attract and hire more diverse Googlers to truly reflect the diversity of their users.

Dave Foulser, Ph.D., usually leads a team of more than 25 engineers at Google’s office in Cambridge, Mass., but has taken a leave of absence and is now leading undergraduate courses at North Carolina A&T. He is also holding office hours where he meets one-on-one with students and plans to take up tutoring and career counseling, including, significantly, helping students prepare for internship interviews.

Says Foulser, who joined Google in 2007, “N.C. A&T’s reputation for excellence is strong, and I look forward to inspiring students there to go even further in their understanding and love of computer science and software development. I also want to open doors to opportunity in the tech job market to these students who are from underrepresented groups in tech, whether African-American, women or Latinx.”

“While every discipline has key fundamentals students must master, the speed in which industry moves constantly evolves how those fundamentals are applied,” says N.C. A&T College of Engineering Dean Robin N. Coger. “We are looking forward to the examples and experiences Dave brings to our computer science department, and the value of those perspectives to the education of our students.”

Continues Coger, “In today’s world, the complexities of the problems we solve require partnerships between universities, companies and governments. The Google in Residence program is an example of that. We’re working together on problems that are important today even as we prepare to take on the problems of tomorrow.”

While Google has made strides in improving the diversity of early pipeline talent - this year, its summer internship program welcomed the largest-ever cohort from underrepresented backgrounds, with 49 percent of Google’s global interns identifying as Black, Latinx and/or women - the company knows it’s important to continue to invest in tomorrow’s talent, which is why programs like Google in Residence continue to be critical to making the tech industry more diverse.

To speak with Foulser and/or N.C. A&T leadership, contact Jordan Howse at (336) 285-2673.

Fast Facts about the Google in Residence Program

The Google in Residence program was founded in 2013 and is up and running at 13 schools, including 11 HBCUs and 2 HSIs (Hispanic Serving Institutions).

Dave Foulser is teaching COMP 163-Introduction to Computer Programming, the first required course in A&T’s computer science major.

Foulser also helps run the COMP 120-Freshman Colloquium seminar.

Foulser received his Ph.D. (‘86) and M.S. (‘83) in Computer Science from Stanford University and his B.A. (‘81) in Mathematics from Yale University.

google.com/diversity. Read more about Google’s approach to diversity and inclusion at

