N.C. A&T to Open 2018-19 Year with Faculty and Staff Institute
Coming off the heels of a stellar year, it’s only befitting that this year’s theme capitalizes on that momentum and be named “Aggies Win” – particularly relevant as it relates not only to the university’s outstanding accomplishments in athletics, but also academics, record research
As the university continues to raise the bar of excellence, significant strides toward the goals of Preeminence 2020 have been achieved and some even surpassed. During the pep rally style-institute, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. will deliver a state-of-the-university address and outline the bold initiatives of Preeminence 2023.
Coach Ken Carter will deliver the keynote address. Carter’s life as a strict, yet loving basketball coach was famously depicted in the 2005 film “Coach Carter.” He is the founder and chairman of the Coach Ken Carter Foundation as well as a successful motivational speaker, author
Following the morning assembly, lunch will be served in Williams Dining Hall. As is customary, the afternoon sessions will focus on college and departmental meetings held in the respective college and department designated areas.
Points of Pride
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir