N.C. A&T to Open 2018-19 Year with Faculty and Staff Institute

East Greensboro, N.C. (Aug. 8, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will officially kickoff the 2018-19 academic school year with the annual Faculty and Staff Institute, at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 10, in Harrison Auditorium.



Coming off the heels of a stellar year, it’s only befitting that this year’s theme capitalizes on that momentum and be named “Aggies Win” – particularly relevant as it relates not only to the university’s outstanding accomplishments in athletics, but also academics, record research and enrollment. The university will welcome about 2,000 new and 10,000 returning students during the week of Aug. 11-18.



As the university continues to raise the bar of excellence, significant strides toward the goals of Preeminence 2020 have been achieved and some even surpassed. During the pep rally style-institute, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. will deliver a state-of-the-university address and outline the bold initiatives of Preeminence 2023.



Coach Ken Carter will deliver the keynote address. Carter’s life as a strict, yet loving basketball coach was famously depicted in the 2005 film “Coach Carter.” He is the founder and chairman of the Coach Ken Carter Foundation as well as a successful motivational speaker, author and philanthropist.



Following the morning assembly, lunch will be served in Williams Dining Hall. As is customary, the afternoon sessions will focus on college and departmental meetings held in the respective college and department designated areas.