Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Diversity in Tech Summit at N.C. A&T fosters tech partnerships
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 13, 2018) – At the beginning of this summer, the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus Diversity in Tech Summit was little more than a gleam in U.S. Rep. Alma Adams’ eye. But by summer’s end, it materialized as the largest event of its kind, bringing more than 200 government, tech industry and historically black college and university leaders to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for two days of dialogue, networking and peer education.
As the country’s largest producer of African-American engineers and its largest HBCU, North Carolina A&T was a natural location for the event. University leaders and event organizers were pleased with how many individuals made their way to Greensboro – more than double early expectations – and by both the prominence of the organizations represented and the senior status of leaders in attendance.
“This summit is a landmark convening,” Adams told attendees and media assembled for an event-opening press conference, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. standing with her. “The tech community has led the push to innovate and elevate mankind, and HBCUs have led the charge to produce great African-American talent. Both sectors have broken tremendous barriers individually. Just imagine what we can do when we work together.”
Adams invited attendees to dig in to increase diversity in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics industries and forge partnerships that will continue the flow of well-educated and industry-prepared students in high-tech careers.
The Aug. 8-9 summit, a full recap of which is available here, started with a coding camp sponsored by Apple and the Business Software Alliance Foundation for select students from the two Guilford County public schools on the N.C. A&T campus: the STEM Early College and the all-male Middle College.
Students participated in three groups that explored the uses of coding. One group learned the basics of Swift, a new Apple programming language, to play through an interactive game. A second group used the same coding language to organize lines of code to make a Meebot robot dance. A third group were assigned to troubleshoot and debug code to help a Sphero bot navigate through a two-dimensional circulatory system.
“It’s important that we connect with these young people early to develop their interests in math, science and coding,” said Chancellor Martin. “We know that the growing areas of career opportunities are STEM-related, and we struggle to fill these in our nation. We have to connect with our school districts so our bright and talented young people remain excited about math, science and coding and are better prepared to pursue STEM degrees in college.”
The second day was dedicated to creating dialogue among the three sectors and voicing the needs and actions wanted from each. Some 40 tech companies -- including such big-brand names as Amazon, GlaxoSmithKline, Quicken Loans, Hewlett Packard and Facebook – were involved in the conversation with more than 30 HBCUs to discuss the power of partnerships, how to bridge the diversity gap in tech and retain young people once they are recruited to companies and corporations.
“Understanding consumers and consumer behavior is our backbone,” said Angela Talton, chief diversity officer at Neilsen, a company that provides and uses data analytics and global measurements. “We know that we have to have a diverse workforce in order to provide that understanding of consumer behaviors. [The summit] is a chance for us to share some of our best practices but we’re also here to learn from some of other organizations to further relationships with government, industry and certainly with HBCUs.”
In addition to coding camp, opening day reception and second day of dialogue, many attendees took advantage of the opportunity to participate in guided tours of N.C. A&T. They visited the Fort Interdisciplinary Research Center, the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering and other key locations on A&T’s four East Greensboro campuses.
Dean Garfield is president and CEO of Information Technology Industry Council, which represents some of the most dynamic global technology companies. He said although it seems natural for a summit like this to have happened before now, it is phenomenal to finally have high-tech businesses and high-quality HBCUs at the table.
“We have a shared interest, and that is to create a more inclusive economy,” he said. “Through this discussion, we’ll move toward solutions and this [summit] will hopefully build the foundation for how we go forward.”
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir