N.C. A&T Taps Heavy Hitters for 2018 Homecoming Lineup
Greensboro, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2018) – To much anticipation, the Student Government Association and the Student University Activities Board at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
The eight-day celebration includes the comedy show, “We Got Next,” featuring Deon Cole from the hit television show, “Blackish,” as the headliner. Social media comedic phenoms Jess Hilarious and Donnivin Jordan will round out the ticket.
This year’s step show, “The Battle and the Blowout” has an added twist with the addition of a band showcase with N.C. A&T’s famous Blue and Gold Marching Machine and Norfolk State University’s Spartan Legion.
Following the homecoming game, music fans can look forward to the official Aggie Homecoming Concert featuring Cardi B and 2 Chainz with Ella Mai and Lil’ Baby.
Returning to A&T 25 years after his first campus concert, gospel artist Kirk Franklin will headline the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show. The concert will also feature a performance by the award-winning North Carolina A&T Gospel Choir.
Specially-priced student tickets for each event are available at the University Ticket Office located in Brown Hall or online at www.ncataggies.com. Student IDs are required. General admission tickets are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Aggie Homecoming Comedy Show – We Got Next
Featuring: Deon Cole, Jess Hilarious
Corbett Sports Center
*May contain adult content and language
Friday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Aggie Step Show Battle and Band Blowout
Featuring university chapter Greek organizations and
Greensboro Coliseum
Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Aggie Homecoming Concert
Featuring Cardi B and 2 Chainz, with Ella Mai and Lil Baby
Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.
Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show
Featuring Kirk Franklin with
Greensboro Coliseum
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir