Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Pride Appointed Interim Vice Provost for Academic Strategy and Operations
GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 12, 2018) – After eight years of service to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in various senior-level capacities in the Division of University Advancement and the Office of the Chancellor, Nicole Pride has accepted a new appointment in the Division of Academic Affairs.
Effective July 16, Pride will assume the role of interim vice provost for academic strategy and operations where she will serve on the Provost’s administrative team with responsibilities primarily for undergraduate academic programs. She will focus on reviewing and enhancing operations related to student success, including retention, persistence, and graduation rates. She will supervise a variety of undergraduate programs, including International Programs, Student
“Nicole is a strong leader and will undoubtedly do an excellent job in strengthening and supporting the academic initiatives that will continue to ensure excellence
Pride formerly served as the chief of staff to Chancellor Harold Martin, as senior adviser and a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet. She will continue to support the university in the areas of risk and crisis management.
“Nicole’s agile, authentic and persistent style of leadership has been critical to the success of the university community,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., said. “Her move to the Division of Academic Affairs will enable Nicole to significantly impact our academic enterprise and build upon her vast skillset.”
Prior to her chief of staff appointment, Pride served simultaneously as the interim vice chancellor for university advancement and as the associate vice chancellor for university relations. Since joining the university in 2010, she has collaborated with colleagues across the university and led various strategic initiatives including the enhancement of the Dowdy Scholars Leadership Development Program, the Student Success Committee and Teaching Education Task Force, and the assessment and reorganization of the university’s associated entities.
Before her tenure at A&T, Pride served for three years as vice president of development and communications at Child Care Services Association and spent a decade at IBM serving as manager for Corporate Community Relations and Public Affairs and later as program manager for Corporate Learning.
Pride earned bachelor’s degrees in business management and economics from North Carolina State University, a master’s in corporate and public communications from Seton Hall University and is expected to complete her doctorate in leadership studies at A&T this fall.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir