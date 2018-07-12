Pride Appointed Interim Vice Provost for Academic Strategy and Operations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 12, 2018) – After eight years of service to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in various senior-level capacities in the Division of University Advancement and the Office of the Chancellor, Nicole Pride has accepted a new appointment in the Division of Academic Affairs.

Effective July 16, Pride will assume the role of interim vice provost for academic strategy and operations where she will serve on the Provost’s administrative team with responsibilities primarily for undergraduate academic programs. She will focus on reviewing and enhancing operations related to student success, including retention, persistence, and graduation rates. She will supervise a variety of undergraduate programs, including International Programs, Student Accessibiltiy Services, the Honors Program, ROTC and Community Engagement. She will also serve as an ex-officio member of the faculty senate and will provide administrative oversight for university curricula changes and commencement ceremonies.

“Nicole is a strong leader and will undoubtedly do an excellent job in strengthening and supporting the academic initiatives that will continue to ensure excellence in our institution,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Beryl McEwen. “I look forward to working more closely with her and believe Academic Affairs and the N.C . A&T community will benefit significantly from her work in this new role.”

Pride formerly served as the chief of staff to Chancellor Harold Martin, as senior adviser and a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet. She will continue to support the university in the areas of risk and crisis management.

“Nicole’s agile, authentic and persistent style of leadership has been critical to the success of the university community,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., said. “Her move to the Division of Academic Affairs will enable Nicole to significantly impact our academic enterprise and build upon her vast skillset.”

Prior to her chief of staff appointment, Pride served simultaneously as the interim vice chancellor for university advancement and as the associate vice chancellor for university relations. Since joining the university in 2010, she has collaborated with colleagues across the university and led various strategic initiatives including the enhancement of the Dowdy Scholars Leadership Development Program, the Student Success Committee and Teaching Education Task Force, and the assessment and reorganization of the university’s associated entities.

Before her tenure at A&T, Pride served for three years as vice president of development and communications at Child Care Services Association and spent a decade at IBM serving as manager for Corporate Community Relations and Public Affairs and later as program manager for Corporate Learning.

Pride earned bachelor’s degrees in business management and economics from North Carolina State University, a master’s in corporate and public communications from Seton Hall University and is expected to complete her doctorate in leadership studies at A&T this fall.