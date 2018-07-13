Getting In
N.C. A&T Online MBA Ranked Among the Top 3 in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 13, 2018) – In its latest ranking of
“North Carolina A&T remains committed to providing a quality education to our students in the classrooms across our various campuses and online,” said assistant dean and MBA director Eric Gladney, Ph.D. “It is rewarding to have North Carolina A&T’s online MBA program to be ranked among some of the top programs, not only in the
Online MBA Today ranked the top 10 programs using equally weighted categories of estimated tuition cost, accreditation,
Information for score calculation was gathered from the institutions, accrediting bodies, the 2018 Best Business School ranking from the U.S. News and World Report, the U.S. News and World Report’s Online MBA ranking, the Princeton Review’s Online MBA ranking, the Financial Times’ Global Online MBA ranking and Quacquarelli Symonds’ Distance Online MBA ranking.
N.C. A&T offers three concentrations for the online MBA – general MBA, human resource management
More than 90 percent of the fall 2016 and 2017 classes received job placement ahead of commencement. A&T MBA graduates found employment with companies such as International Paper, Volvo Corporation, Shell Oil, Rubbermaid, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and John Deere. Graduates have also been accepted to some of the most competitive Ph.D. programs in the nation.
