N.C. A&T Online MBA Ranked Among the Top 3 in North Carolina

N.C. A&T Online MBA Ranked Among the Top 3 in North CarolinaGREENSBORO, N.C. (July 13, 2018) – In its latest ranking ofonline master of business administration programs in North Carolina, Online MBA Today has ranked North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s program No. 3, behind North Carolina State and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and ahead of Duke University.“North Carolina A&T remains committed to providing a quality education to our students in the classrooms across our various campuses and online,” said assistant dean and MBA director Eric Gladney, Ph.D. “It is rewarding to have North Carolina A&T’s online MBA program to be ranked among some of the top programs, not only in thebut the country. Individuals who are re-tooling their skillset to develop and leverage transferrable skills that fit the growing demand of the global marketplace will benefit tremendously from an N.C. A&T MBA.”Online MBA Today ranked the top 10 programs using equally weighted categories of estimated tuition cost, accreditation,base salary of graduates and prestige. Scores are averaged and calculated on a 100-point scale, creating theRanking Score which determines the ranking.Information for score calculation was gathered from the institutions, accrediting bodies, the 2018 Best Business School ranking from the U.S. News and World Report, the U.S. News and World Report’s Online MBA ranking, the Princeton Review’s Online MBA ranking, the Financial Times’ Global Online MBA ranking and Quacquarelli Symonds’ Distance Online MBA ranking.N.C. A&T offers three concentrations for the online MBA – general MBA, human resource managementsupply chain management. The College of Business and Economics has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) International since 1979. The accounting program earned its AACSB International accreditation in 1986.More than 90 percent of the fall 2016 and 2017 classes received job placement ahead of commencement. A&T MBA graduates found employment with companies such as International Paper, Volvo Corporation, Shell Oil, Rubbermaid, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and John Deere. Graduates have also been accepted to some of the most competitive Ph.D. programs in the nation.