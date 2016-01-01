Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T breaks ground for farm pavilion
The College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, which has oversight for the farm, hosted a groundbreaking that drew a
That vision includes a $6 million CAES Extension and Farm Pavilion, which officially got underway with the groundbreaking and is expected to be completed by December 2019. Funded by USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, the 17,000-square-foot structure will include an auditorium, laboratories, a demonstration kitchen, a 50-person classroom and a 400-person conference room.
USDA-NIFA will provide financial support for three additional projects in the next four years: an amphitheater, student and community gardens, and a community and urban food complex with a business incubator and an expanded dairy, capable of creating A&T branded dairy products such as ice cream, yogurt
Speaking on the site where the complex will be built on the south side of McConnell Road, A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. heralded the landmark
CAES Interim Dean Shirley Hymon-Parker hailed the farm’s bright future. “This continued development at the University Farm is in keeping with strategic goals of the University and the CAES to promote excellence in research, to strengthen community engagement and outreach and foster entrepreneurial success,” she said.
Other speakers included Interim Associate Dean for Research Valerie Giddings, Farm Superintendent Leon Moses, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Facilities Andrew Perkins, Greensboro City Council Member Sharon Hightower, Guilford County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston, N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson, USDA-NIFA Acting Director Thomas Shanower, and Associate Dean and Cooperative Extension at A&T Administrator Rosalind Dale.
Moses, who started working at the farm when he was an undergraduate, spoke about the great harvest to come.
“For 42 years, on the very ground where you sit, I have toiled, tilled and turned this soil so that crops would grow and a harvest might be reaped,” Moses said. “But today we turn this soil so that buildings shall begin to grow. The harvest will be greater opportunities in teaching, research
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir