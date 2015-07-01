N.C. A&T to Join CGS’ Ph.D. Career Pathways Project

GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 12, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been selected to join the Council of Graduate Schools ’ (CGS) Ph.D. Career Pathways Project coalition.

The coalition gathers data regarding careers of Ph.D. students and alumni, specifically those in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields. The National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded project currently includes 33 universities as grant recipients as well as an additional 31 affiliate partners.

In addition to N.C. A&T, three other federally-recognized, minority-serving institutions (MSIs) will participate including, Howard University, the University of Arizona and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to include four doctoral-granting, MSIs to our Ph.D. Career Pathways project. We know that Ph.D. students aspire to a wide variety of careers, including academic research and teaching,” said CGS President Suzanne Ortega. “We need to gain a better understanding of what the career pathways for our alumni look like. Our university partners are leading the way for the entire community of doctoral institutions.”

Over the course of the multi-year project, universities will collect data through surveys that were developed by CGS in consultation with senior university leaders, funding agencies, disciplinary societies, researchers and Ph.D. students and alumni. The resulting data will allow universities to analyze Ph.D. career preferences and outcomes at the program level and help faculty and university leaders strengthen career services, professional development opportunities and mentoring in doctoral programs.

The data will provide universities from across the country with beneficial comparison data for Ph.D. career preferences and outcomes with CGS’s national dataset helping students and alumni make more informed selections of Ph.D. programs.

A&T currently offers nine doctoral degree programs. Seven are STEM related .

The CGS is an organization of approximately 500 institutions of higher education in the United States and Canada engaged in graduate education, research, and the preparation of candidates for advanced degrees.