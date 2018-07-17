Hart Appointed Interim Chief of Staff

GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 17, 2018) – After two years as the associate vice provost for enrollment management in the Division of Academic Affairs, Erin Hill Hart has accepted a new appointment as the interim chief of staff in the Office of the Chancellor.

Effective July 18, Hart will serve as the principal liaison and senior adviser to the chancellor, a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet and provide strategic and operational support for internal and external constituencies. In collaboration with other Cabinet members, she will be responsible for the planning, organizing and driving of initiatives and activities of the university. She will also manage the Office of the Chancellor and the chancellor’s day-to-day engagements.

She will coordinate and support the Board of Trustees and the Board of Visitors; serve as the liaison between the University of North Carolina General Administration and campus community; and provide managerial oversight to the offices of External Relations and University Relations.

“Erin’s dynamic leadership in Academic Affairs has been critical to building awareness of the university and growing our enrollment,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., said. “I look forward to working with her as she adds more diverse experiences to her skillset.”

As associate vice provost, Hart serves as the chief enrollment officer with principal responsibility for a comprehensive enrollment management plan that fostered an integrative recruitment and admission effort consistent with the university’s strategic goals. She has direct managerial responsibility and oversight for the offices of Admissions, Financial Aid, the Registrar, New Student Programs and Transfer Articulation.

Prior to joining the university Hart served in leadership roles within admissions and enrollment for more than 14 years at two different institutions, including Appalachian State University and Delaware State University.

Hart holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in higher education administration from Appalachian State University.