N.C. A&T’s COAACH to Host Inaugural Golf Tournament Fundraiser

EAST GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2018) – The Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health ( COAACH ) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host its inaugural golf tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Grandover Resort and Conference Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tee time is at 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will support COAACH’s mission to improve the health and well-being of communities by providing education, community empowerment, and evidence-based research in Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions.

COAACH offers programs such as Lunch and Learns, a support group and the annual Caregiver Education Conference as a resource to help communities cope with the devastating disease.

The sixth leading cause of death in the United States, Alzheimer’s and dementia kill more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.