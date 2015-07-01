N.C. A&T Board of Trustees to Hold Retreat July 19 - 20

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 18, 2018) – The North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will hold its annual retreat July 19-20, at the Graylon International Conference Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Board of Trustees retreat agenda 