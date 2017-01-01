Ward-Johnson Selected to Lead College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 26, 2018) – Following a two-year national search, alumna Frances Ward-Johnson has been named dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Ward-Johnson will leave her post as a tenured professor and Faculty Fellow for Leadership in the Provost’s Office at Elon University to take the helm at N.C. A&T on July 1, 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ward-Johnson back to North Carolina A&T,” said, Beryl McEwen, Ph.D., provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences is a central part of the A&T academic enterprise and her leadership and classroom experience have prepared her well for this new role in CAHSS and the university.”

In 15 years at Elon, Ward-Johnson has served in various leadership capacities to include co-chair of the Presidential Task Force on Black Student, Faculty and Staff Experiences, and co-leader of study abroad programs to Greece and Barbados.

Prior to Elon, she was an assistant professor in the A&T Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and served as the sequence coordinator for public relations.

Ward-Johnson’s professional experience outside higher education includes stints as the communications manager for the Center for Creative Leadership and staff writer for the News & Record, the Wilson Daily Times and the Associated Press.

Ward-Johnson received both her bachelor's in English and Journalism and her master's in English and African American Literature from A&T and her doctorate in mass communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.