Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Ward-Johnson Selected to Lead College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 26, 2018) – Following a two-year national search, alumna Frances Ward-Johnson has been named dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Ward-Johnson will leave her post as a tenured professor and Faculty Fellow for Leadership in the Provost’s Office at Elon University to take the helm at N.C. A&T on July 1, 2018.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ward-Johnson back to North Carolina A&T,” said, Beryl McEwen, Ph.D., provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences is a central part of the A&T academic enterprise and her leadership and classroom experience have prepared her well for this new role in CAHSS and the university.”
In 15 years at Elon, Ward-Johnson has served in various leadership capacities to include co-chair of the Presidential Task Force on Black Student, Faculty and Staff Experiences, and co-leader of study abroad programs to Greece and Barbados.
Prior to Elon, she was an assistant professor in the A&T Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and served as the sequence coordinator for public relations.
Ward-Johnson’s professional experience outside higher education includes stints as the communications manager for the Center for Creative Leadership and staff writer for the News & Record, the Wilson Daily Times and the Associated Press.
Ward-Johnson received both her bachelor's in English and Journalism and her master's in English and African American Literature from A&T and her doctorate in mass communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir