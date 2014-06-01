Wagner Returns to N.C. A&T as Interim Dean of Education

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 26, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University officials have announced the return of Miriam Wagner, Ph.D., as interim dean of the College of Education.

Effective Aug. 1, 2018, Wagner will begin serving as chief academic and administrative officer for the college. This is Wagner’s second stint as interim dean.

“Dr. Wagner’s experience in this position and her commitment to excellence in teaching and research make her the ideal fit to lead the College of Education as we begin the national search for the next permanent dean,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Beryl McEwen.

Prior to her first appointment as interim dean, Wagner served N.C. A&T in a number of capacities including chair of the Department of Human Development and Services, director of the GEAR UP program, acting chair of the Department of Human Development and Services, and associate professor of counseling.

Previously, Wagner served as the director of counseling and an assistant professor of psychology at Winston-Salem State University. She also spent time as a public school counselor and a junior high school English and social studies teacher in North Carolina at Maryland, respectively.

Wagner earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and English Literature from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, master’s degrees in human resources counseling and school counseling from A&T and a doctorate in counseling from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.