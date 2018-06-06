Boeing, TMCF to Invest in Scholarships at North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 6, 2018) – The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced Tuesday that a portion of a $6-million investment from Boeing will directly benefit students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

N.C. A&T is one of eight institutions that will receive a yet-to-be-determined amount of funding for scholarships, internships, on-campus engagement and immersive “boot camp” programs to introduce students to The Boeing Company’s culture and career paths. Boeing is interested in developing students from diverse backgrounds who are interested in aerospace careers.

“This investment is another example of how we are building a diverse pipeline of future talent,” said Michael Ford, Boeing vice president of Global Diversity and Inclusion. “We hope to inspire and enable [historically black college and university] students to pursue careers in the aerospace industry.”

Other HBCUs benefitting from this investment include: Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman, Howard, Morgan State and Tuskegee. N.C. A&T is the nation’s largest HBCU, with a student population of nearly 12,000, and one of its most academically recognized.

A&T currently offers a B.S. degree with an aerospace option for students who are interested in aerodynamics, aero-propulsion, avionics and aero-structures. This spring, seven mechanical engineering students competed in an international aero design competition and placed No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world.

“The support from Boeing is more than a gift,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO. “It is the manifestation of a long-term strategic partnership that will change the trajectory of so many innovative, intelligent and deserving students.”

To date, TMCF has awarded more than $300 million in assistance to HBCUs. As the nation’s largest organization dedicated to exclusively representing the HBCU community, TMCF provides programmatic, capacity building, public policy and advocacy for its 47 member institutions and the nearly 300,000 students who attend them.

