Boeing, TMCF to Invest in Scholarships at North Carolina A&T
GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 6, 2018) – The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced Tuesday that a portion of a $6-million investment from Boeing will directly benefit students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
N.C. A&T is one of eight institutions that will receive a yet-to-be-determined amount of funding for scholarships, internships, on-campus engagement and immersive “boot camp” programs to introduce students to The Boeing Company’s culture and career paths. Boeing is interested in developing students from diverse backgrounds who are interested in aerospace careers.
“This investment is another example of how we are building a diverse pipeline of future talent,” said Michael Ford, Boeing vice president of Global Diversity and Inclusion. “We hope to inspire and enable [historically black college and university] students to pursue careers in the aerospace industry.”
Other HBCUs benefitting from this investment include: Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman, Howard, Morgan State and Tuskegee. N.C. A&T is the nation’s largest HBCU, with a student population of nearly 12,000, and one of its most academically recognized.
A&T currently offers a B.S. degree with an aerospace option for students who are interested in aerodynamics, aero-propulsion, avionics and aero-structures. This spring, seven mechanical engineering students competed in an international aero design competition and placed No. 1 in the United States and No. 2 in the world.
“The support from Boeing is more than a gift,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO. “It is the manifestation of a long-term strategic partnership that will change the trajectory of so many innovative, intelligent and deserving students.”
To date, TMCF has awarded more than $300 million in assistance to HBCUs. As the nation’s largest organization dedicated to exclusively representing the HBCU community, TMCF provides programmatic, capacity building, public policy and advocacy for its 47 member institutions and the nearly 300,000 students who attend them.
About The Boeing Company
Through purposeful investments, employee engagement and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with the company’s strategic objectives, create value and help build a robust pipeline of diverse, early career talent. Boeing’s efforts are focused on improving access to globally competitive learning and contributing to workforce and skills development. Chicago-based Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.
About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the black college community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the Pre-K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir