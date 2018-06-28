Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T to Break Ground on Farm Pavilion, July 11
The CAES Extension and Farm Pavilion will expand the farm’s capacity for education, research and outreach. Funded by USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, the 17,000-square-foot structure will include an auditorium, laboratories, a demonstration kitchen, a 50-person classroom and a 400-person conference room.
“The University Farm is ready for its renaissance with the start of the pavilion,’’ says Dr. Shirley Hymon-Parker, interim dean of the CAES. “We’ve never been dormant, but breaking ground for our new pavilion is the first phase of a four-part building boom taking place at the farm. This growth will help us fulfill our mission to achieve excellence in the food, agricultural, family and environmental sciences.”
USDA-NIFA will provide financial support for three additional projects in the next four years. The subsequent projects are an amphitheater, student and community gardens, and a community and urban food complex with a dairy, research labs, classrooms and a small business incubator.
The University Farm was created in 1904 to provide food to the fledgling university’s cafeteria. The 492-acre farm is now the largest classroom on campus, a laboratory for agricultural research and a showcase of the latest farming resources and technology.
Continued development at the University Farm is in keeping with strategic goals of the university and the CAES to promote excellence in research, strengthen community engagement and outreach, and foster entrepreneurial success. The expansion also portends economic and development benefits for the East Greensboro corridor where it is located.
One of the farm’s greatest advocates is its superintendent, Leon Moses, who started working at the farm when he was an undergraduate.
“After spending 42 years of my life on this farm, I have seen it evolve,” Moses says. “It is an illustrious modern and model farm on a state and national level. My motto is ‘excellence is an effort and not an accident,’ so I firmly believe that the efforts to bring these new facilities to the farm have placed us on a sure path of excellence in agriculture.”
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir