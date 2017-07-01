N.C. A&T Ranks Among Top 15 Online Schools for Women in STEM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 27, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is among the nation’s best schools offering online programs for women studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to the SR Education Group and its 2018 list of Best online Schools for Women in STEM.

North Carolina A&T ranked 11th out of 76 institutions. Columbia University topped the list, which also featured such well-known names as Stanford, the University of Michigan, Johns Hopkins and Georgia Tech.

Institutions were chosen due to their support of women pursuing STEM degrees. The top 15 were ranked based on the percentage of women STEM graduates, the number of online STEM degrees offered and the online support for women studying in those disciplines.

To be considered for this list, schools must offer at least five online STEM degrees at the bachelor’s level or higher. N.C. A&T offers seven – four undergraduate and three graduate.

“As a longtime national leader in STEM education, our university is increasingly focused on delivering that same quality of academic experience in online settings,” said Interim Vice Provost for Research, Graduate Programs and Extended Learning, and Dean of the Graduate College Clay Gloster. “It’s gratifying to be recognized as excelling in supporting women in STEM disciplines. Given the national needs for employees in STEM professions, we’re interested in doing even more going forward.”

In this ranking, STEM programs were defined using the National Center for Education Statistics criteria: agriculture and natural resources, architecture, biology and biomedical sciences, computer and information sciences, engineering and engineering technologies, health studies, mathematics and statistics, and physical and social sciences.”

A STEM-friendly score was calculated using a combination of factors, including female representation in student populations, the number of online STEM degrees offered and the extent of online resources and support for women students in STEM disciplines. The maximum score is 100. A&T’s score is 86.22.