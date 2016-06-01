Getting In
North Carolina A&T Journalism and Mass Communications Program Receives Full Reaccreditation
"The accreditation process is rigorous and revealing. However, it makes you a better program because of it,” said Gail Wiggins, interim department chairwoman. “I am extremely happy with the positive outcome of the full accreditation status of our journalism and mass communication program.”
N.C. A&T’s JOMC department is one of three nationally accredited programs in the state (Elon University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are home to the other two). ACEJMC accredits 118 schools in the United States and outside the country. The ACEJMC is dedicated to fostering and encouraging excellence in professional education in journalism and mass communication.
To receive accreditation, programs must meet all nine accreditation standards, which include: mission, governance, and administration; curriculum and instruction; diversity and inclusiveness; full-time and part-time faculty; scholarship: research, creative and professional activity; student services; resources, facilities and equipment; professional and public services; and assessment of learning outcomes.
In 2016, JOMC received provisional reaccreditation having met seven of the nine required standards. The ACEJMC site visit team revisited JOMC in January and the recommendation for full-accreditation was made in April.
For the past five years, Diverse Issues in Higher Education has ranked A&T a Top 10 producer of undergraduate degrees awarded to African Americans in communication, journalism and related programs based on data collected by the U.S. Department of Education.
