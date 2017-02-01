N.C. A&T Professor Partners with Greensboro Parks & Rec, Hayes-Taylor on Edible Garden

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 12, 2018) – A North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University adjunct faculty member, a community advocate, Hayes-Taylor YMCA and North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Guilford County have partnered with Greensboro Parks and Recreation to create the edible community garden program at Gateway Gardens. The partners will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Monday, June 18, at 2800 Gate City Blvd.

“This is an area that needs our support and it’s an opportunity to work with kids who may one day end up in our programs,” said Odile Huchette, a horticulture lecturer and director of the Reid Greenhouse in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at N.C. A&T.

Huchette helped develop curriculum that representatives from Extension and Parks and Recreation will use to teach middle school-aged students at the Hayes-Taylor summer camp about gardening and agriculture, and to promote a healthy lifestyle. She was also able to donate plants from the Reid Greenhouse.

Organizers are hopeful that the pilot program will be extended through the fall. If so, Huchette plans to steer students from her service learning class to help.

Businesses and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor for this program are encouraged to contact James Rosa Jr., at 336-457-6225 or jayrosa2010@gmail.com.