N.C. A&T Names Campbell Dean of College of Health and Human Sciences

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 5, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has named Lenora Campbell, Ph.D. dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences (CHHS).

Campbell has served as the interim dean since Aug. 1, 2016, when CHHS was launched. In the months prior to that announcement, the university reorganized its academic structure, including renaming, consolidating and creating three new colleges, CHHS included.

“Dr. Campbell’s leadership and expertise in social, health and human sciences has proven to be a perfect match for the college,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen.

Under Campbell’s guidance, CHHS departments flourished, including the School of Nursing, whose graduates have exceeded a 90 percent pass rate for past three testing periods on licensure and certification exams (notably exceeding the required 85 percent passage benchmark set by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors).

Prior to joining N.C. A&T, Campbell served as an associate dean and professor in the Division of Nursing at Winston Salem State University. Additionally, she was an associate professor in the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Appointed by Kathryn Sebelius, former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services to the Health Resource and Service Administration, Campbell has focused on research on the health and well-being of children and grandparents in custodial grandparent families.

Campbell received a BSN from Florida A & M University, MSN from the University of Maryland, and a Ph.D. from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.