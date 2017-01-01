North Carolina A&T Scientist to Demonstrate Cutting-Edge Agricultural Research at Capitol Hill Exhibition

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 6, 2018) - As Congress considers the Farm Bill and agricultural appropriations, agricultural researchers from a variety of disciplines are updating Congressional members and staff on research covering current challenges and emerging threats in agriculture, food, and natural resources.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s own Leonard Williams, Ph.D., is among the group of researchers taking part today in the exhibition in Washington, D.C., to help demonstrate how multiple types of U.S. Department of Agriculture funding (intramural, extramural, competitive, and capacity) work together to bolster American innovation.

Williams, a professor and researcher in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, presented, “Developing Agricultural Products with Health Benefits while Supporting Small and Limited Resource Farmers.”

The event, hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), AFRI Coalition, National Coalition for Food and Agricultural Research (NC-FAR), and Supporters of Agricultural Research (SoAR), is hosting 36 exhibits from more than 20 universities, scientific professional societies; USDA agencies; and others to show members of Congress and their staffs the importance of funding agricultural research.

“Research and education in food, agriculture and natural resource issues has become more critical in solving many societal challenges. If we want to decrease obesity and malnutrition, control invasive species, improve the vitality of our rural communities, and provide clean water, healthy forests, abundant fish and wildlife and sustainable energy, then the U.S. needs to invest far more in the agricultural research, education and Extension system,” said Ian Maw, APLU vice president of food, agriculture and natural resources.

“The research shared at this event represents only tiny fraction of the incredible work being carried out in the U.S. and an even smaller fraction of what could be accomplished with increased funding.”

With a membership of 237 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems, and affiliated organizations, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities' agenda is built on the three pillars of increasing degree completion and academic success, advancing scientific research, and expanding engagement. The association's work is furthered by an active and effective advocacy arm that works with Congress and the administration as well as the media to advance federal policies that strengthen public universities benefit the students they serve.