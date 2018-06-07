Getting In
The Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s’ Aging and Community Health at N.C. A&T will launch its first Caregiver College
GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 7, 2018) – Meeting the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease in the African-American community, whose elders are about twice as likely as whites to have the disease, demands a comprehensive approach. If raising a child calls for the help of the whole village, as the saying goes, addressing Alzheimer’s requires no less.
Leaders of the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health, (COAACH) embrace that idea, and for the first time are formally collaborating with faith-based organizations on the COAACH “Caregiver College” (C3), a community-engaged and intervention-based education program designed to improve awareness, care management and health outcomes for families impacted by Alzheimer’s.
C3 is set for June 11 – 14, 2018, at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. COAACH is one of the university’s 17 centers and institutes.
Working closely with faith-based organizations, COAACH leaders identified 20 community participants who will be the inaugural graduating class of the Caregiver College. COAACH hosted a Pastor’s Breakfast on Tuesday, April 10, attended by faith leaders from across the state to facilitate the selection process.
As part of C3, designated congregation members will learn from evidence-based healthy aging modules, engaging hands-on activities, create culturally relevant materials and host three events that will promote healthy living. The participants will then take these skills back to their communities to implement at their churches.
In addition to its focus on Alzheimer’s, the program will stress disease literacy, diabetes management and caregiving strategies.
For information about C3 and other programs, research and outreach at COAACH, please visit www.coaachhealth.org.
